Soros Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Eagle Materials worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 58.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 112.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

EXP opened at $143.82 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

