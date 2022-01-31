Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 13,556 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $58,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.