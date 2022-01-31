Soros Fund Management LLC Takes $13.05 Million Position in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,051,000.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $17,227,000.

NASDAQ:TPBAU opened at $9.86 on Monday. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

