Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Southwestern Energy worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

