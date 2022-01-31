Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

