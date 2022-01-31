Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.82. 7,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.63 and its 200 day moving average is $247.67. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.