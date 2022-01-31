Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,979. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

