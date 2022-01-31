Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 140.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $538,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,010.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.01. 66,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.69. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of -179.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

