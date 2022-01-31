Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,087 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

GIS traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 94,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

