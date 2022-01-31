Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Square Enix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

SQNXF stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.43. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

