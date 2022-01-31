Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 113.8% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 327,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,525,249 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $711,918,000 after acquiring an additional 738,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,699 shares of company stock valued at $163,239,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

