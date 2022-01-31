Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Purchases 75,000 Shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,948,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,079.88.

Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart bought 100,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00.

Shares of CVE PORE opened at C$0.08 on Monday. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

