Stifel Nicolaus Trims Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Target Price to $85.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,387,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

