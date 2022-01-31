Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE:EDI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,838. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
