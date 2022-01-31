Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce sales of $270.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.17 million and the highest is $271.21 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $267.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. 6,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,084. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.