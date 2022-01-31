Stride (NYSE:LRN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LRN opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. Stride has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 34.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 640,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 577,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

