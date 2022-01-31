Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 2.00. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.94.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

