Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $25.49 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $25,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,727,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,442 shares of company stock worth $15,430,248.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.