Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$36.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$52.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.07 and a 1 year high of C$36.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

