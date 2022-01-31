SunOpta Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,874 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 821 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SunOpta by 116.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

STKL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 77,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,600. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.