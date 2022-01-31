Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $36.89 million and approximately $433,455.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.43 or 0.07018953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00067149 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,818,622 coins and its circulating supply is 342,680,304 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.