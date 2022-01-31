Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRY. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

SGRY opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 252,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 97,536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

