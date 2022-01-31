Suvretta Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Anaplan accounts for 2.2% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $131,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 923.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Anaplan by 21.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after acquiring an additional 696,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Anaplan by 34.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $47.39. 25,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,116. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

