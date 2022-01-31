SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $558.47 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $679.86 and its 200-day moving average is $649.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

