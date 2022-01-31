SVB Leerink Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $304.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $320.00 to $304.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.32 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

