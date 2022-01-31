Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Up 55.5% in January

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Synalloy news, Director Henry L. Guy purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $798,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 219,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 335,880 shares of company stock worth $4,452,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.64. Synalloy has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.