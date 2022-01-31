Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

