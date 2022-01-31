SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $100.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

