Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,508 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,969. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

