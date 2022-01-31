T-Mobile US (TMUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect T-Mobile US to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.41. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T-Mobile US stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of T-Mobile US worth $792,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

