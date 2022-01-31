Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

TATYY stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a $2.1823 dividend. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

