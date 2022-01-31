Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.
TATYY stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.