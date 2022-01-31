TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $140.42 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $117.86 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,619,000 after purchasing an additional 318,323 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

