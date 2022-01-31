Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 629 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 341.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $134.43 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $130.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

