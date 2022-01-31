Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after purchasing an additional 512,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

