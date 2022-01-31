Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

