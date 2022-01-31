Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.93.

TECK.B traded down C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$38.91. The company had a trading volume of 704,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.80. The company has a market cap of C$20.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.86 and a 12-month high of C$44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

