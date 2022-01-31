Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.93.

TECK.B traded down C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$38.91. The company had a trading volume of 704,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.80. The company has a market cap of C$20.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.86 and a 12-month high of C$44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

