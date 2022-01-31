Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives $440.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLPFY. Societe Generale downgraded Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($471.91) to €440.00 ($494.38) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TLPFY traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.02. 10,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,620. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $229.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.13.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

