Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/21/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 34 to SEK 33. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

1/21/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Telia Company AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2021 – Telia Company AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

