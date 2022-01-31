TEMCO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143,657.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and $143,657.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

About TEMCO

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

