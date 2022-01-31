Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Susquehanna

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.68.

Shares of TER stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,465,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

