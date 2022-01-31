Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Tesla by 81.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 37.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $865.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,033.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $893.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $869.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,244,222 shares of company stock worth $4,448,753,947. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

