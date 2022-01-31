Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 105,000 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 93.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

AGS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.65. 2,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.34.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

