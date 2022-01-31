Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,537,000. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 75.0% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,019 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 91.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 371,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 177,385 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at about $1,713,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFSW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,968. The stock has a market cap of $244.25 million, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

