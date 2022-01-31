Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Ingles Markets worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 10.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.13. 272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,442. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

