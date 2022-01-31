Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 61,000 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Kimball International worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 101.9% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 226,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 114,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimball International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kimball International by 922.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 78,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of KBAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. 1,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $355.72 million, a PE ratio of -120.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $54,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.