Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 429,408 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $15,221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $12,307,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $10,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CWST stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.