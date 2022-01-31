Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 47,908 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,908 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 39,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

BBGI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. 962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,553. The company has a market cap of $52.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

