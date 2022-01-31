TG Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TG Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGVC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TGVC opened at $9.79 on Monday. TG Venture Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

