The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $30.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AES in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. AES has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AES will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

