The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $114,238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 497.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 746,714 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,775,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.